Rajasthan: 3 killed, 40 injured after vehicle overturns near highway

In a tragic incident, three persons, including two children, were killed after a tractor-trolley overturned around 10kms from the Beawar-Pindwara highway, police said. At least 40 persons were injured while 25 remained critical (Representative file image)

At least 40 persons were injured while 25 persons remained critical.

The incident took place late on Thursday night in Sirohi district.

According to police, people were going to attend Gautam Rishi’s fair in Posaliya village while travelling in a tractor-trolley from Siyana village in nearby Jalore district.

A police official said that the tractor-trolley overturned near Andor village in Paldi area at around 8pm on Thursday night.

Police reached the accident spot and the injured were taken to the nearest hospital.

Police said around 50 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley.

The three-day Gautam Rishi fair began on Thursday and the main fair will be held on Friday.

Meanwhile, CM advisor, MLA Sanyam Lodha, Sirohi Collector Dr Bhanwarlal, tehsildar Sunita Charan took stock of the situation and visited the injured persons.