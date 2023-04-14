Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 3 killed, 40 injured after vehicle overturns near highway

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 40 injured after vehicle overturns near highway

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 04:55 PM IST

A police official said that the tractor-trolley overturned near Andor village in Paldi area at around 8pm on Thursday night

In a tragic incident, three persons, including two children, were killed after a tractor-trolley overturned around 10kms from the Beawar-Pindwara highway, police said.

At least 40 persons were injured while 25 remained critical (Representative file image)
At least 40 persons were injured while 25 remained critical (Representative file image)

At least 40 persons were injured while 25 persons remained critical.

The incident took place late on Thursday night in Sirohi district.

According to police, people were going to attend Gautam Rishi’s fair in Posaliya village while travelling in a tractor-trolley from Siyana village in nearby Jalore district.

Also Read: Bathinda firing: Manhunt for perpetrators on; jawan dies by suicide at same base

A police official said that the tractor-trolley overturned near Andor village in Paldi area at around 8pm on Thursday night.

Police reached the accident spot and the injured were taken to the nearest hospital.

Police said around 50 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley.

The three-day Gautam Rishi fair began on Thursday and the main fair will be held on Friday.

Meanwhile, CM advisor, MLA Sanyam Lodha, Sirohi Collector Dr Bhanwarlal, tehsildar Sunita Charan took stock of the situation and visited the injured persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police hospital
police hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out