Truck crashes into two parked trucks in Jaipur, bursts into flames; 2 dead: Cop

JAIPUR: A truck carrying cattle rammed into two parked trucks on the outskirts of Jaipur district on Wednesday and burst into flames, killing the driver and his helper on the spot, police said. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Dudu area of Jaipur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Dudu area of Jaipur. Police said about a dozen cattle in the truck also died in the accident.

Dudu station house officer Jaisingh Basera said the two trucks were parked on the highway near a tea stall when an Ajmer-bound truck carrying the cattle lost control and crashed into them. Basera said it is not clear how but the vehicles immediately caught fire and reached the fuel tanks.

“The flame raged so fiercely that the truck driver and his helper burnt to death on the spot. We haven’t been able to identify them yet…. The number of deaths might increase,” he said.

Police said a small team of firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire.