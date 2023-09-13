News / Cities / Jaipur News / Two-day strike in Rajasthan, all petrol pumps to stay closed

Sep 13, 2023

Although the two-day strike starts on Wednesday, its effect could be seen earlier in Udaipur with petrol pumps being closed from Tuesday evening itself.

Petrol pump operators in Rajasthan are holding a two-day strike starting from Wednesday during which all the petrol pumps in the state will remain closed.

People throng a petrol pump ahead of pump operators' protests across Rajasthan, in Ajmer. (PTI)
The strike is over the demand for a reduction in diesel prices as VAT in other states is less while the price of diesel is higher in Rajasthan so there is a difference in the sale, said a petrol pump operator.

People got their vehicles fuelled ahead of the two-day strike in order to avoid possible shortages.

A petrol pump operator, Rakesh Bhandari, while talking to ANI, said the strike is being held to appeal to the CM of the state to reduce diesel prices as they are higher compared to other states.

"There is a two-day strike from 10:00 to 18:00 and we are appealing to the CM to reduce the price of diesel as the VAT in other states is less and the price of diesel over here is higher so the price should be reduced to ensure uniformity in the sale," he said.

He further said that it is a 2-day strike and after this, they are planning an indefinite strike.

