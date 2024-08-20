Udaipur school stabbing: Family seeks justice; Region remains tense

The 15-year-old boy who died on Monday after being stabbed by his classmate in Udaipur last week in an incident that led to a communal conflagration in the Rajasthan city was cremated by his family on Tuesday morning after they were assured of quick justice for the victim, officials said. The Udaipur police have appealed to the public to maintain peace in the area. (PTI)

The victim’s family had refused to accept his body, demanding capital punishment for the accused and suitable compensation, following which a four-hour-long talk took place between the family and administrative officials on Monday evening.

“A ₹5,100,000 compensation along with a contract-based government job to one of the family members will be provided to the victim’s family. As per their demand, the administration also agreed to take the case in Fast Track Court and also under the SC/ST Act. They will also be provided with round-the-clock security by the police. We will ensure a stringent punishment for the accused. The government will support the family by all means,” said Udaipur MLA Tara Chand Jain.

The family also demanded the removal of the staff of the school where the incident took place and a permanent job for one of the family members for which a proposal will be sent to the state government, said the MLA.

“I lost my child. My whole future is over. Now my child is no more. I want the strictest actions to be taken against the accused. What happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. He has been murdered with full planning,” said the victim’s father while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday.

The boy was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Udaipur’s MB Hospital and died on Monday at around 4.40 pm when his health suddenly deteriorated.

“Despite all our efforts, we couldn’t save the boy. He succumbed to his injuries and excessive loss of blood on Monday afternoon. An autopsy of the body was also conducted on Monday night following which it was handed over to the family at 4 am on Tuesday and he was cremated at 7 am,” said hospital superintendent Dr RL Suman said.

During the cremation in the Mokshadham area, a group of people were seen protesting and demanding stringent action against the accused.

Udaipur inspector general Ajay Lamba appealed to the public to maintain peace in the area. “An additional force was deployed across the area including the hospital and local market areas. We are taking necessary measures to maintain the law-and-order situation of the city. I appeal everyone to stay peacefully at home.”

The stabbing incident happened on Friday when an argument between the two minors escalated. “They had been at loggerheads for a few days as the accused asked for a homework copy, but the victim shared it with someone else. On Friday, when the two engaged in a heated argument, the accused stabbed the victim, leading to serious injury in his abdomen,” Udaipur superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal said.

The victim was rushed to the MB Hospital. On Saturday, two teams of doctors from Jaipur and Kota were appointed to oversee his treatment.

A case under sections 109, 115, and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed against the accused. The minor and his father were detained on Friday, with the police interrogating the father on how the 15-year-old procured and carried a dagger to the school. The police officials could not immediately be contacted about the further addition of any new section in the case after the victim’s death.

The accused and his father are under police detention.

The internet connection remained suspended on Tuesday as well considering the tense situation of the area. Additional police forces were seen across the city on Tuesday as well while section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been in place in the area since Friday, along with suspension of mobile internet.

The police also conducted a drone patrol in the city during the cremation of the body in the morning. The kins were also surrounded by a heavily armed police force while heading towards the crematorium. An additional RAC force was also deployed in the area in the morning. Meanwhile, the markets and the schools remained closed on Tuesday.

He further added that the case was transferred to the Case Officer Scheme to ensure swift justice for the victim. The scheme is a special policy of the Rajasthan government, started in 2004, under which serious crime cases with hardcore criminals are handed over to a case officer who is responsible to ensure that the trial of the case finishes as quickly as possible.

The incident sparked communal tension in the area. A day later, the city administration demolished the rented house of the accused.

District collector Arvind Poswal said the residence of the boy and his family was razed because it was built illegally on government land and that the measure was needed “to send a message to the criminals”.

The actual owner of the house, Rashid Khan, who was sent a notice mere hours before the demolition, questioned the action saying: “I had no role in this case.”