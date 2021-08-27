Village elders booked for ordering social boycott in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Police in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer have booked 57 village elders for allegedly ordering the social boycott of 45 families related to an accused in a murder that took place in the region in October 2020.

Jaisalmer police superintendent Ajay Singh said the case against the 57 has been registered and an investigation has started.

The elders allegedly ordered the boycott in November last year of friends and relatives of a man, who is accused of killing the husband of a woman he was in a relationship with. The man, woman, and her mother were arrested for the murder. The families say they are not allowed to move around or to attend functions despite having nothing to do with the murder.

Hanumana Ram, a local police officer, said the investigation has been started and the elders have been called to verify the facts and for questioning.

“Since November 2020, these families tried settling the issue with the community elders but after many failed attempts, they now have approached the police for justice.”