Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at SMS hospital

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Friday. The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

“The CM’s angioplasty has been done successfully. Everything is fine now,” Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the CM tweeted about his impending angioplasty. “Post Covid-19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT angiography done in SMS hospital and angioplasty will be done,” he posted.

“I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he added.

Gehlot was accompanied to the hospital by health minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other officials from his office.

Good wishes poured in for the chief minister. Former CM Vasundhara Raje said, “Got the news of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and State BJP chief Satish Poonia also tweeted for his speedy recovery.