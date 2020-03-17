e-paper
Jakhar urges CM to intensify drive to tackle coronavirus

In a letter to the CM, Jakhar said the officials, instead of limiting the activity to holding meetings in their offices, should be in the field and ensure availability of logistics to tackle the threat perception.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to intensify the drive to tackle coronavirus and direct officials to monitor situation at the ground level.

In a letter to the CM, Jakhar said the officials, instead of limiting the activity to holding meetings in their offices, should be in the field and ensure availability of logistics to tackle the threat perception. “We need to rise to the expectations of people immediately,” he said, quoting media reports to indicate much more needed to be done.

Reminding the CM of his prompt response to the threat from locusts in Fazilka district last month to prevent crop damage, the state Congress chief said the same spirit should be shown in saving millions of people in Punjab from the threat that coronavirus posed. He said masks and sanitizers of branded companies were yet to be provided to medicos and field staff in the health department and substandard material was being marketed across the state as per the media reports.

