Jamia Millia bars protest meetings inside campus

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:41 IST

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meetings inside the university campus, and warned them of strict action is found indulged in any such activity.

The University administration directed students to report any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid “disruption of peace”. It said the guidelines were issued for the “smooth” conduct of classes and examinations.

The order comes at a time when hundreds have been gathering outside the University campus every day in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On December 15, 2019, many students were injured when police allegedly barged into the campus and attacked them in the library. The clash followed a protest organised by students and locals against the CAA and NRC.

In an order issued on Saturday, Jamia Registrar AP Siddiqui said, “Any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day-to-day academic functioning are not allowed around the central canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.”

The Registrar requested students to report the presence of outsiders on campus. “Students are expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support exam and conduct of classes. They are also expected to immediately report any outsider or unauthorised campus entry as this can lead to an attempt of disruption of peace at university. Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in such activities,” the notice stated.

On Saturday, the Jamia unit of Left students’ group All India Students Association (AISA) had given a protest call against “Hindutva terror and draconian laws”.

Gauhar, a student at Jamia, said that despite the administration’s warning, they organised the protest. “The administration tried to stop us but a large number of students wanted to hold the protest. The protesters also burned the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah,” she said.