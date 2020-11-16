e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jammu: 10 rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar

Jammu: 10 rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar

Around 7pm on Sunday, police received information about civilians stranded on NH244 somewhere between Sinthan Maidan and the pass

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter.
The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter.(Sourced)
         

A team comprising personnel from the army and police rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district late Sunday.

They were stuck on their way to Chingam from Sinthan Pass and got stuck due to heavy snowfall, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“They were stranded at Sinthan Pass due to continuous snowfall last night. The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter,” said Col Anand.

Also Read: Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens as snowfall, rains abate for now, few vehicles ply

Around 7pm on Sunday, police received information about civilians stranded on NH244 somewhere between Sinthan Maidan and the pass.

“A team from Sinthan Maidan, comprising a junior commissioned officer and five soldiers besides four SOG personnel of police, left at 7.30pm to bring them down to Sinthan Maidan,” said Anand.

The team walked for around 15km on NH244 during continuous snowfall and reached the civilians near Sinthan Pass at around 12.05am.

Kishtwar district police chief SSP Harmeet Singh Mehta said, “The civilians belonged to different areas of Doda and Kishtwar and were returning to Kishtwar from Anantnag in three vehicles on Sunday.”

The SSP said that around three to five feet of snow had accumulated at Sinthan Top.

NH244 is 246km long, starts from Khanabal in Anantnag district and culminates at Batote in Ramban district.

It touches Sinthan Top, Kishtwar, Thathri and Doda.

tags
top news
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
‘Without any doubt’: Sachin Tendulkar names the ‘best series of his life’
‘Without any doubt’: Sachin Tendulkar names the ‘best series of his life’
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In