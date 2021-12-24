Home / Cities / Jammu and Kashmir likely to witness scattered rainfall, snow over next 2 days
Jammu and Kashmir likely to witness scattered rainfall, snow over next 2 days

A boatman shows a piece of ice picked up from the partially frozen lake water in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir,&nbsp;(HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 09:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Rainfall was also likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh under the influence of a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. Another western disturbance is seen as a trough or line of low pressure.

A fresh intense western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation were very likely to influence northwest India from Sunday and central India from Monday. Under their influence, widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely in the Western Himalayan region. Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir were likely on Sunday and Monday and in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

There is likely to be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest, east, and central India over the weekend. Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is likely in Punjab, Haryana, and northeast India.

