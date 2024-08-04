 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.25 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.25 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Aug 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 4, 2024, is 6.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.25 °C and 6.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.15 °C and 9.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.25 °C and 6.52 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 5, 2024 8.47 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 8.8 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 9.67 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 9.1 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 10.85 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 12.05 °C Light rain
August 11, 2024 8.51 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on August 04, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.25 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Sunday, August 04, 2024
