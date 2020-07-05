e-paper
Jammu cremation ground deaths: Zadoo family awaits details of probe

Jammu cremation ground deaths: Zadoo family awaits details of probe

Vimal Zadoo and Vipin Zadoo, the two cousin brothers, had died due to dehydration and suffocation during the cremation of their uncle who had succumbed to the coronavirus, forcing the administration to order a magisterial probe

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:35 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

As the authorities ordered a probe into the death of Zadoo brothers while cremating their relative who died of coronavirus, their family members still await the findings of the report.

Vimal Zadoo and Vipin Zadoo, the two cousin brothers, had died due to dehydration and suffocation during the cremation of their uncle who had succumbed to the coronavirus, forcing the administration to order a magisterial probe.

Mimic Zadoo, elder brother of Vipin Zadoo, said, “No one has bothered to share the autopsy report and probe findings with us so far.”

“We want the administration to share the findings of the report with us,” he said adding that they have the right to see the guilty officials being punished for their negligence.

Following an outcry by the civil society over criminal negligence that led to the death of two men, Jammu district commissioner Sushma Chauhan had ordered a magisterial probe to be conducted by ADC Ghanshyam Singh, was the one deputed for the cremation of the Covid-19 victim, during which the two men had died.

Following further criticism by the civil society that the same official had been appointed as an inquiry officer, another ADC Tahir Firdous replaced ADC Ghanshyam.

Subsequently, on June 25, the government ordered that Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma will conduct the probe and submit his report within 10 days.

Sanjeev Verma said, “The inquiry is going on and I will be going to Kathua on Monday in this regard. There are different angles and intricacies involved but we are on the case.”

