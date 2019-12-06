Jat quota stir 2016: Hooda’s aide Virender, 2 others discharged in sedition case

cities

A local court on Friday discharged former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s former political advisor Professor Virender Singh, khap leader Maan Singh Dalal and local Congress leader Jaideep Dhankar in case of sedition and rioting pertaining to the Jat quota stir in 2016.

The trio appeared in the court of additional sessions judge Ritu YK Behl. “Vide a separate order of even dates, the three accused Virender, Jaideep and Mann Singh are discharged,” the order issued by Behl stated.

The sedition case against the trio hinged on the audio recording of a telephonic conversation, which was aired by Haryana-based TV channel on February 21, 2016, between Singh and Dalal, in which the former talks about the arson and violence during the Jat quota stir.

Dhankhar got involved in the case as Singh had used his mobile phone for talking to Dalal. An FIR was registered against the trio in February 2016 basis of a complaint lodged by Capt Pawan Kumar Anchal of Bhiwani. While Singh was arrested and later released on bail, Dalal and Dhankhar were on anticipatory bails.

J K Gakhar, appeared for Singh, Pradeep Malik for Dalal and Piyush Gakhar for Dhankar.

While appearing for Singh, Gakhar said his counsel had not spoken anything which could have instigated the protesters.

“Even the agitation was peaceful when the audio clip between two leaders went viral on February 18 at 5.33 pm. As per police record, professor had spoken to 41 people from February 12 to 25 but none of them are accused or witnesses in any of the cases lodged during the agitation,” Gakhar had said.

Meanwhile, Dhankar’s lawyer said his counsel had given his phone to Singh to talk with Dalal and had not spoken any derogatory or hate word.

“During the stir, my counsel had spoken with 90 people and none of them are accused or witnesses, therefore we want the court to discharge this case against Dhankar,” he had said.

All three were booked under Sections 148(rioting ), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief ), 435, 436 (mischief by fire), 395 (dacoity ), 124- A (sedition ), 120 – B (criminal conspiracy), 153 –A (enmity),10, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and 8B of National Highways Authority of India.