Jetty work in final stage, water transport between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai to start in 5 months

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:06 IST

The much-delayed water transport services between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai is expected to start in the first quarter of the next year. The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (Cidco) has said that work on Nerul jetty is in its final stages and will be completed by March 2021.

The Cidco, Bombay Port Trust (BPT) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) have planned a RoRo (Roll-on roll-off) service that will provide water transport from the city to Mumbai and Raigad.

The water transport has been planned from Nerul to Bhaucha Dhakka and later from Nerul to Rewas, Mandwa. A water terminal has been developed at Bhaucha Dhaka by the BPT. The MMB had developed the terminal at Mandwa in Raigad and Cidco is developing the ₹111 crore terminal in Nerul.

Thane member of Parliament (MP) Rajan Vichare inspected the progress of the work on Monday along with Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee. The inspection was attended by Cidco officials who briefed Vichare on the project.

Vichare said, “I have been assured that the water transport from the jetty will start from March next year. It will help connect Mandwa to Nerul and Nerul to the Gateway of India.”

He added, “This jetty will facilitate faster and cheaper transport to Mumbai and Alibag for the commuters. While it normally takes over two hours for the commuter, the time will be reduced to just 20-25 minutes. We are blessed with a long coastal belt in Thane district. Three more jetties have been planned to help connect Vasai-Vihar, Mira-Bhayander to Navi Mumbai as well.”

Mukherjee said, “We are constructing the jetty and a marine terminal here at Nerul. Work on the project began in April 2018 and was to be completed in 24 months. However, there was a delay of 16 months owing to the clearances from the forest department and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He further added, “We are now targeting March 2021 for the completion of work. All the approvals are in place and the work is in the final stages. Once the jetty is ready, we will hand it over to MMB which will run the ferry services to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai.”