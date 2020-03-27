Jhajjar man murders 28-year-old wife

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:33 IST

A 28-year-old-woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jhajjar on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Sushma Devi, is survived by two daughters and a son.

Jhajjar city SHO Roshan Lal said that Pradeep murdered Sushma following an altercation on Thursday night and fled.

“After killing Sushma, Pradeep called up her parents and told them about their daughter’s death. The woman’s body has been handed over to her parents following an autopsy. We have registered a case of murder against Pradeep, who is at large,” SHO added.