e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jhajjar man murders 28-year-old wife

Jhajjar man murders 28-year-old wife

The accused allegedly murdered his wife after an altercation, he is at large

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
The deceased is survived by two daughters and a son.
The deceased is survived by two daughters and a son. (HT/Image for representive purposes)
         

A 28-year-old-woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jhajjar on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Sushma Devi, is survived by two daughters and a son.

Jhajjar city SHO Roshan Lal said that Pradeep murdered Sushma following an altercation on Thursday night and fled.

“After killing Sushma, Pradeep called up her parents and told them about their daughter’s death. The woman’s body has been handed over to her parents following an autopsy. We have registered a case of murder against Pradeep, who is at large,” SHO added.

tags
top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities