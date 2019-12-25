JJP legislator hits out at deputy CM Dushyant for ‘ignoring’ senior MLAs, quits

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:21 IST

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Narnaund, Ram Kumar Gautam on Wednesday lashed out at deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala for ignoring senior leaders of the party. He also accused Dushyant of making a compromise with opponents of his Narnaund constituency (without naming anyone) by denying him a ministerial berth.

While addressing mediapersons here, Gautam said he has resigned from the post of party’s national vice-president but will remain with the JJP due to party laws.

Gautam was expecting to become a cabinet minister, but he alleged that Dushyant Chautala had denied to induct him into the cabinet owing to the pressure from opponents.

“Nine MLA’s including me helped Dushyant Chautala to become deputy chief minister of the state. He is holding as many as 11 departments. Dushyant Chautala had asked us to examine our performance as legislator before allotting a ministerial berth. Is he more capable than us to hold 11 departments alone? He became deputy chief minister of Haryana with the support of total nine MLA’s. However, he is running on the same path which was opted by his forefathers. His family members always fought elections to ensure defeat of big players from their community,” Gautam said.

“I had asked them, why did they field Digvijay Chautala from Sonipat in the Lok Sabha elections. The Chautala family told me they did so to ensure the defeat of Bhupinder Singh Hooda,” he said adding, “If I would have been inducted as a minister, I could serve the people of Narnaund who voted for me.”

Gautam said Dushyant got the lead from Narnaund assembly segment against BJP candidate Brijendra Singh during the Lok Sabha polls, due to the support from masses. “I was the one who ensured Dushayant’s win against sitting MLA Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan in the recent assembly polls,” he added.

Sources said during a meeting in Hisar last Monday, Gautam had accepted that he had made a mistake by helping Dushyant Chautala during Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to a question about Ranjit Singh becoming the minister, Gautam said he is the son of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and is educated and deserving. “He became a minister because of his own capabilities. Not even a single person from the JJP helped him,” Gautam added.

While interacting with mediapersons in Faridabad on Wednesday, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said he got to know about Ramkumar Gautam’s resignation through media and will talk to him to sort out the issue.

JJP president Nishan Singh said he is not aware of the matter and will talk to Gautam to sort it out.