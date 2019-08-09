e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

JNU issues notice to student union chief over posters, he says will fight back

The administration has sought a response from Balaji up to August 19, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday issued show cause notice to JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji for pasting posters on walls at the campus.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday issued show cause notice to JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji for pasting posters on walls at the campus.(Hindustan Times)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday issued show cause notice to JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji for pasting posters on walls at the campus. JNUSU had organised a mass poster making and pasting drive on campus last month after the administration removed all the posters and banners citing the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

In a notice issued to Balaji, JNU chief proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma said, “The chief proctor office has received a complaint from chief security office stating that N Sai Balaji was involved in pasting posters on walls of academic buildings and thereby defacing the property of JNU.”

The administration has sought a response from Balaji up to August 19, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated.

When contacted, Balaji said: “Without giving any notice for preliminary enquiry, JNU admin has directly issued show cause notice to me for resisting curbing of freedom of expression at the campus. We will fight back.”

ENDS

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:09 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss