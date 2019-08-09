JNU issues notice to student union chief over posters, he says will fight back

delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday issued show cause notice to JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji for pasting posters on walls at the campus. JNUSU had organised a mass poster making and pasting drive on campus last month after the administration removed all the posters and banners citing the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

In a notice issued to Balaji, JNU chief proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma said, “The chief proctor office has received a complaint from chief security office stating that N Sai Balaji was involved in pasting posters on walls of academic buildings and thereby defacing the property of JNU.”

The administration has sought a response from Balaji up to August 19, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated.

When contacted, Balaji said: “Without giving any notice for preliminary enquiry, JNU admin has directly issued show cause notice to me for resisting curbing of freedom of expression at the campus. We will fight back.”

