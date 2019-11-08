Journalist, cousin attacked outside office in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 01:35 IST

A journalist working with a vernacular daily was attacked on Thursday by a group of six persons outside his office in Sector 16, Panchkula. Journalist Amit Sharma was attacked with a sharp edged weapon. His cousin Deepak Sharma, who was also attacked, sustained severe injuries , while Amit’s left arm has been fractured.

At about 7 pm, when Amit was working in his office, two men approached him upstairs. They said they wished to talk to him about a certain matter, so Amit suggested they should talk downstairs. When Amit came downstairs they began to discuss a monetary issue and spoke aggressively, said police as per initial information.

Suspecting something amiss, Amit called his younger cousin, who was nearby, to the spot. When Deepak confronted them they began to thrash him. As Amit intervened to save his cousin, the accused summoned four other men who were waiting in an SUV.

The victim told the police that the assailants armed with iron rod, bricks, wooden sticks, an iron punch and a pistol attacked them.

As per initial investigation, Amit was hit on the back of his head with the butt of a pistol and beaten with an iron rod. His cousin too, sustained severe injuries on the head and face. As soon as the victim raised an alarm local shopkeepers rushed to the spot. The two brothers managed to nab two assailants while four of them fled the spot, leaving behind their Mahindra Scorpio.

The two attackers were handed over to the police. Inspector Naveen Saharan, station house officer (SHO) Sector 14 police station, said as per preliminary probe, it was learnt that the accused had come from Patiala over a money matter, which is being verified.

“The two accused have been arrested and the case has been handed over to crime branch teams of Sector 19. Other accused are absconding, our teams are working to trace them,” the SHO said.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Amit Sharma is among the three journalists of a vernacular daily who were given police security after the Panchkula dera violence.

Earlier he had two security guards of Haryana police but his security was later withdrawn, and he was given one police man for security. On Thursday, his security personnel was not with him when the attack took place.