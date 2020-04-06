Jungle cat rescued from 200-ft well in Charkhi Dadri after two weeks

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:36 IST

Gurugram: Wildlife activists, with the help of locals, on Sunday rescued a female jungle cat from a 200-foot deep well at Pichopa village in Charkhi Dadri district, about 75 kilometres from Gurugram. The one-year-old animal, which had fallen into the well about two weeks ago, was being kept alive by locals who would throw cat food in the well.

The young cat is currently being kept under medical observation at the forest department’s office in Charkhi Dadri, and will be released in three to four days once it regains strength, wildlife department officials confirmed.

Satish Sangwan, the owner of the farm where the well is located, first noticed the cat after hearing some sounds emanating from the deep well. “It is an old 200 feet well that we no longer use. One day I heard the animal’s sound clearly. It was howling,” Sangwan told HT over phone.

Sangwan said that he immediately reached out to local conservationists -- Rakesh Ahlawat and Sonu Dalal -- who informed the divisional wildlife officer, Hisar, under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

On March 27, a wildlife inspector arrived at Sangwan’s farm to attempt a rescue, but was unable to lower a cage till the bottom of the well. The inspector left the cage behind at Sangwan’s request. “Luckily, I was able to borrow a hydraulic crane from a neighbour. It is usually rented out, but it has been lying in the village since the lockdown began,” Sangwan said.

Over the next few days, Sangwan, his family members and other villagers made multiple failed rescues. “We lowered the cage and a bucket with food in it multiple times into the well, but could not succeed in bringing out the cat,” Sangwan said.

Finally, Dalal and Ahlawat reached Pichopa on the morning of April 5. “We attached the cage to the hydraulic crane, and I sat on top of the cage as it was lowered into the well. After sitting at the bottom for about half-an-hour in the dark, I felt that the animal walked into the cage. I immediately shut it, and instructed the crane operator to pull us up,” said Dalal, describing the successful attempt.

Wildlife officials said that the rescue operation was not possible without the help of the villagers, and Ahlawat and Dalal. “We did not think a rescue was possible. However, we managed to save the cat with the help of locals. The cat is a young female, not more than a year old. She has been taken care of by a vet, who will do another routine check-up in a few days. The animal does not seem to be injured, but is extremely weak. We will release it back once it gets better,” said Pawan Grover, divisional wildlife officer, Hisar.