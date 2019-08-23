e-paper
Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Junior auditor held taking ₹5,000 bribe

The complainant had submitted his custom milling bills two months back and the accused was demanding ₹5,000 to clear them

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times Chandigarh
A team of Vigilance Bureau, Patiala range, has arrested a junior auditor of the food and civil supplies department red-handed while taking bribe in Patiala on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh Sodhi, who is posted at the district office of the department.

A case has been registered against him on complaint of Harinderpal Singh, the owner of a rice mill at Dugal Kalan village near Patran.

Senior superintendent of VB Patiala range, Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, said, “The complainant had submitted his custom milling bills two months back and the accused was demanding ₹5,000 to clear them. Accused was arrested while accepting this bribe money in his office.”

The case has been registered under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance bureau police station.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:03 IST

