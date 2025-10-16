‘Just Not Worth It’: Frustrated with ORR Traffic, Man Leaves Bengaluru, Moves to ‘Silicon Beach of India’

A Bengaluru commuter’s post on X has gone viral after he shared his frustration over daily traffic jams on the city’s ORR (Outer Ring Road). In his post, the tech professional reflected on the long hours spent on the road and how relocating to an emerging startup destination — popularly known as the Silicon Beach of India, changed his life for the better.
The user wrote about his earlier routine of being stuck on ORR twice a day, describing it as a constant battle with road rage, honking, dust, and construction debris. He said the daily commute had become mentally exhausting and unproductive, leaving him with little time or energy after work.
In his post, he explained that shifting to a new startup hub outside Bengaluru helped him significantly reduce commute time and improve his quality of life. “It’s just not worth spending hours on ORR every day,” he wrote. “Living in the Silicon Beach of India has reduced my daily commute stress and given me back time I had been losing on the road.”
His comments struck a chord with many other X users, who echoed similar experiences of being stuck in traffic along ORR and near the infamous Silk Board junction.
In a separate news, A massive traffic jam was reported along the Marathahalli to Ecospace stretch. Commuters were stuck for over an hour, with vehicles barely moving along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Soon after, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued an advisory confirming that a vehicle breakdown was one of the key reasons behind the heavy congestion. The breakdown reportedly caused a bottleneck, worsening the usual peak-hour rush on the IT corridor that houses several tech parks and offices.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.