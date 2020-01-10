Kalanidhi Naithani takes charge as Gzb SSP, to start beat policing in Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:19 IST

Kalanidhi Naithani, a 2010 batch IPS officer, on Friday took charge as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ghaziabad after the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday shunted out several police officers including former Ghaziabad SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Naithani, who was SSP of Lucknow till now, is a B.Tech with a masters’ degree in police management and is from Uttarakhand.

On his first day as SSP Ghaziabad, Naithani laid down his agenda for better policing putting emphasis on public grievance redressal, security of women and children besides suppressing crime by force.

After taking charge, he said he would focus on basic policing with speedy redressal of public complaints, arrest of criminals, preventive policing besides laying emphasis on police behaviour, traffic issues and police visibility.

“All prominent cases will be dealt by the crime branch for speedy disposal. We will take feedback from the police personnel and the public to improve the work of the force. Special emphasis will be to prevent crime against women, children and weaker sections of society. Crime in the district will be suppressed by force with active action under Goonda Act, Gangsters Act, identification of top 50 and top-100 criminals along with identification of mafias,” he said.

He added police stations at Indirapuram (in the city) and Masuri (in rural areas) will be taken up for beat policing on a pilot basis.

“The beat police officer will be provided with a wireless set, mobile number and a vehicle so that (she) can alert the local police station about events in the area. It will then be the responsibility of the SHOs to take prohibitory action against erring persons. The officer will also be equipped with an app for speedy transfer of information. Likewise, we also plan to strengthen the anti-romeo squads by giving them vehicles and ensuring that they keep vigil outside schools and colleges during the morning, afternoon and in the evening outside coaching centres,” he added.

He stressed the need for proper briefing of police personnel to ensure that all work is done smoothly and without any hindrance. The new SSP also shared his plans on dealing with cyber crime.

“Dealing with cybercrime is also a challenging task. We will distribute pamphlets in residential areas and schools/colleges to make aware people about certain dos and don’ts. We will also take action against cyber criminals under the Gangster Act,” he said.

The SSP, who has previously been posted in Lucknow, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Kannauj, Fatehpur, Mirzapur and Saharanpur, laid stress on proper registration of FIRs, their speedy disposal and supervision by officials.

Naithani has also worked with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Centre for Development of Telematics.