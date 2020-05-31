Kalyan crosses 1,000 mark in Covid cases

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:25 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) crossed the 1,000 mark with 54 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday. The positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 1,034.

On Sunday, the civic body also recorded the death of a 70-year-old woman, taking the death toll to 29.

As per the health department of KDMC, the woman, a resident of Kalyan (East), was admitted to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli and died on May 27. She was suffering from fever since May 18. He report came on Sunday and she tested positive.

“Two other high-risk contacts of the woman, including her son who runs a grocery store, have also tested positive. We are tracing as many as contacts of the two who have tested positive,” said an officer of health department, KDMC.

Out of the 54 cases reports on Sunday, 29 are from Kalyan (East). The increasing cases in Kalyan (East) are those who were isolated or quarantined, said KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.

A total 640 patients are still taking treatment while 355 have been discharged by the civic body.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) recorded 25 positive cases on Sunday, taking the toll to 36. In Ambernath, the total positive cases have reached 166 and in Badlapur it is 225 positive cases till now.