e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Kalyan man booked for cat’s death

Kalyan man booked for cat’s death

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A man has been booked on charges of causing the death of a cat kept under his care by the owner in Kalyan, police said on Thursday.

The complainant, Bhavin Acharya, 30, left his cat under the care of Vikrant Mane and gave him ₹500 to feed to the pet before going on a vacation on February 29.

However, when he returned on Wednesday and called up Mane, the latter told him he would come with the cat in 10 minutes, but did not do so, a police spokesperson said.

Acharya then went to Mane’s house at Vayle Nagar in Kalyan township to enquire and the accused then told him that the cat got lost.

Later, Acharya found a foul smelling gunny bag lying behind a building in Vayle Nagar. When he opened the bag, he found the carcass of his cat in it, the police said.

He then lodged a police complaint against Mane under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless an animal), and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities