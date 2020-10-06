Kalyan man held 5 months after molesting minor girl

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:51 IST

A man was arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl after offering her a lift on his two-wheeler five months ago. The accused made a phone call from the minor’s phone to a relative. Based on this phone call, police managed to trace down and nab the accused on Monday night. He has been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and Sec. 354 of the IPC for outraging a woman’s modesty.

The accused, 32-year-old Afsar Sheikh of Kalyan, offered lift to a minor on May 14. “On the pretext of dropping the girl home, he molested her. When she stopped him, he physically abused her. The girl started crying and Sheikh took her phone and called his relative before fleeing the spot. The girl had accepted the lift as there was no other mode of transport due to lockdown,” said an officer from the Khadakpada police station.

The girl, scared, approached Khadakpada police station and narrated the incident. She gave a complete description about the man as well.

“We first traced the phone number from which the accused had called. It was an Osmanabad-based contact number. The victim identified the profile picture to that of the accused. Police started tracing the man through the details provided to the mobile company. It was found that he lived on rent at Kolsewadi. The Kolsewadi police then nabbed the accused,” said V Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan.