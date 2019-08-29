Kalyan Patripool to be ready two months before the deadline

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:06 IST

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) recently put up a banner on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, giving details about the new Patripool rail overbridge (ROB) that is being constructed. The corporation has set the deadline to February 2020, from the earlier April 2020.

“The banner has been put up to explain to commuters how the project will be carried out and how the bridge will look. We expect to complete work on the new bridge in another six months. It will be opened to traffic movement by February,” said an MSRDC officer.

The move comes in the backdrop of several commuters demanding that the MSRDC reveal the status of the project. “There have been several complaints that the authority is not providing any details about the project’s status. The board will help us know exactly what is happening. The authority will hopefully stick to the deadline this time,” said a commuter, Suraj Naik, 36.

Work on the bridge was earlier delayed owing to clearances from the Central railway (CR) and slowed down during monsoons. The 104-year-old Patripool bridge, which connects Kalyan to Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, was dismantled by the CR in November last year. Since then, vehicles have been plying on the parallel bridge, leading to massive congestion on the bridge and the adjoining access roads.

Commuters have protested the closure of the old bridge without making arrangements for an alternate route. “Just crossing the [parallel] bridge takes an hour sometimes. Even if I leave early, I end up reaching late to office,” said Sanjish Patil, 38, who travels to Navi Mumbai every day. Earlier this month, a 59-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on the bridge.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:06 IST