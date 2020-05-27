Kalyan records 21 new cases, one death

cities

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday reported 21 positive cases.

A 75-year-old woman from Govindwadi in Kalyan died on Tuesday after testing positive. “The woman was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. She complained of breathlessness and was admitted to a hospital five days ago. She tested positive and died on Tuesday. Her family members have been quarantined,” said Dr Pratibha Paanpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The 21 cases reported on Tuesday include a seven-year-old girl from Parshuram Wadi in Kalyan and a five-year-old girl from Umesh Nagar Dombivli. KDMC has reported a total of 825 positive cases, among which, 280 have recovered. It has recorded 23 deaths so far.

An employee of the health department of KDMC tested positive on Tuesday. The administration building will be shut on Wednesday for sanitisation.