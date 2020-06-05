e-paper
Kalyan records 47 new cases

Kalyan records 47 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:23 IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 47 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases to 1,276.

Retired hydraulic engineer of KDMC Chandrakant Kolte donated Rs4.5 lakh for the Covid fight.

Kolte, who retired last month, gave Rs1.51 lakh to KDMC Covid relief fund, Rs1.51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Covid relief fund and Rs1.51 lakh for Prime Minister Relief Fund.

“Even if I have retired, I thought my contribution will make a difference in the fight against the pandemic,” said Kolte.

.

