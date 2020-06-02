e-paper
Kalyan records highest single-day spike with 71 new Covid cases

Jun 02, 2020
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Kalyan-Dombivli recorded the highest single-day jump of 71 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the city is 1,167. Among the 71 new cases are five children, all below 17 years.

Two Covid deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 33.

A 65-year-old woman from Kolsewadi, Kalyan, and a 50-year-old man from Subhash Road, Dombivli, died after being infected.

A health officer from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, “The 50-year-old man was working in the fire department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was admitted to Shastrinagar civil hospital. He died on May 30 and his test report came on Monday. The woman was admitted to hospital with fever on May 28 and died on May 30. Her test report came last night.”

