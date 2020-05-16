e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kalyan shopkeepers get safety tips as KDMC mulls phase-wise lifting of curbs

Kalyan shopkeepers get safety tips as KDMC mulls phase-wise lifting of curbs

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 00:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will ease restrictions for the shops in non-containment zones. Though it has not said from when it would start, the civic body has given guidelines to shops.

“The civic body has planned to open shops in non-containment zones in phases. We have published a detailed notice on our websites and social media explains how shopkeepers should do business by following norms. It has guidelines for shopkeepers, vegetable and fruits vendors, banks, private transportation, police and mediapersons,”said a KDMC official, requesting anonymity.

Kalyan-Dombivli has 87 containment zones.

The guidelines have been chalked out by expert doctors. Shopkeepers should call in employees on a rotation basis, each customer should be screened, digital payment method, use sanitisers all should wear masks. Shopkeepers should keep washing hands and cleaning their shops regularly.

“Shopkeepers must maintain a checklist with them and follow them strictly,” said the civic official.

The civic body said every shop should have CCTV cameras.

The guidelines for police and mediapersons are to not send anyone who has health issues to containment zones.

To view the guidelines, one can log on to the KDMC website www.kdmc.gov.in.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In