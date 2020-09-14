Kangana makes quiet return to Himachal, steers clear of media in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:10 IST

Unlike her high-profile departure on September 9, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made a quiet arrival at Chandigarh airport on Monday afternoon on her way from Mumbai to her native place in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana left Mumbai “with a heavy heart” in the morning, saying she has been terrorised with “constant attacks and abuses” and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “bang on”.

The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, did not talk to the media at the airport and only waved from a distance.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took exception to the videography by TV channels on board her Chandigarh-Mumbai Indigo flight, saying such action was prohibited which compromises air safety, creates chaos and violates norms. The aviation regulator issued an order for commercial flights stating that violation of in-flight norms will invite a suspension of that scheduled route for two weeks.

The actor has been aggressively criticising the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a “planned murder” by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders. She escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Her spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security, a detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompany her whenever she travels.

On her arrival in Mumbai last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation exempted Kangana from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state after she submitted an online application for the exemption as she was on “a short visit”.