Kangra Covid-19 patient discharged

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:09 IST

A Kangra man, who was among the two Covid-19 positive cases in Himachal, has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative twice consecutively.

The patient was discharged from the hospital late on Sunday. He was taken to his home in an ambulance, confirmed Kangra chief medical officer Gurdarshan Gupta.

He was discharged on the 10th day of admission. “He will remain in home isolation and a team of doctors will monitor his medical condition for next few days,” said Dr Gupta.

The 32-year-old who works as a chef in Singapore hotel had landed in Bengaluru on March 18 and had flown to Delhi the same day.

From Delhi, he boarded a state-run Volvo bus and reached his home the early morning on March 19.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and was admitted in the isolation ward of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

He tested negative after a week’s treatment on March 27. The second report on March 28 has also come out negative.

Hailing from Lunj area of Harchakian Tehsil of the district, he was among the first two positive cases of Covid-19 in the hill state.

All his relatives who came in direct contact with the patient have been tested negative for the virus.

So far, only three COVID cases have been reported in Himachal.

With his discharge, the state has now only one active Covid-19 case, a 63-year-old woman, who returned from Dubai. The third case, a Tibetan man, who had died of acute respiratory distress on March 23.

HIGH PROTINE DIET DID THE TRICK

The team of doctors who handled the case said the patient was kept on a high protein diet that helped in his fast recovery.

“Apart from administering medicines as per the guidelines, the patient was given high protein diet like eggs, milk, guava, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cheese, walnut, pulses and pulses,” said Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, head of the department of medicine, who led the team.

Dr Kapoor said that the woman patient was still under observation, but since she was diabetic, her recovery may take longer.

Meanwhile, talking to a vernacular paper, the patient said that he was aware of the threat due to coronavirus and had voluntarily gone to the hospital for a check-up after arriving back.

He also hailed the doctors who treated him.

10 of 13 samples test negative; report of 3 awaited

Of the 13 samples tested for Covid-19 on Monday in Himachal, 10 came out negative, state health authorities have said. Report of three samples is awaited.

Till date, a total of 211 samples have been tested in Himachal, of which, 205 came out negative and only three were positive cases.

A total of 2,870 persons were put under surveillance in the state, of which, 1,779 have been quarantined and 857 have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period. As many as 173 people have left the state.

NO CATEGORY–A CASE IN HIMACHAL

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that no suspected Category-A case was reported in the district on Monday.

He said that 13 people put in Category-B have been quarantined in the isolation facility at Chheb near Kangra town.

As many as 850 people, who have travel history to COVID-19-affected countries and fall under Category-C are under surveillance, he said.

IIT alumni launches online platform for teachers, students

IIT Delhi alumni have launched a free teaching portal for teachers and students to facilitate learning in this hour of crisis. Vagesh Garg, core team member of Intellify Solve Foundation, informed that a proper system of e-learning was realised and this has now been developed and made accessible to all by Intellify. One simply needs to visit the website www.intellify.in. Intellify is the education initiative set up under SOLVE, established by the students & alumni of IIT Delhi to “solve” the problems plaguing the Indian education system.

Stay put, admn will take care of you: Mandi DC

Deputy commissioner, Mandi, Rugved Thakur has appealed to the people, especially the workers from outside the state in the district, to stay where they are as the administration has made all the arrangements for their food and stay. Thakur said that the state government has given guidelines to strictly check any inter-state and inter-district movement. He said that a list of about 10,000 people who need assistance from ration material etc has been prepared. The administration is engaged in delivering ration kits to their homes and lodging bases.