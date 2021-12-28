Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters Chhota Rajan, Bajrangi

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:58 IST

The postal department in Kanpur printed and released postage stamps of gangsters Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi. Postmaster general VK Varma admitted the lapse on the part of a clerk.

“We are investigating in-house how did this happen and why the said clerk could not identify the gangsters,” he said.

Left red-faced, the postal department said its employees would be extra careful and vet the information more stringently from now on.

Around twelve stamps each of Rajan and Bajrangi were accidentally printed under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme, which was launched by the department in 2017. Under this scheme, anyone paying Rs 300 can get stamps with their photos or that of their family members printed and released.

“The stamps are like any other stamp and could be put on envelopes,” said postal department officials. The scheme is quite popular and people have been gifting these stamps to their family members and friends.

The process is now being made more comprehensive, Varma said. Now on, the clerks would vet the documents more carefully and would not make the stamps if the person was not physically present before the webcam, he added.

“As of now, only an identity card was enough; now we will ask for more details and ensure the person is present in the room,” Varma said.

In this case, someone gave the pictures claiming Rajan and Bajrangi were his relatives. Without asking for their identification papers, which is essential, the clerk released 12 stamps each with their pictures.

The form that was filled before the stamps were given had names ‘Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi’ and ‘Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan’.

Rajan is currently in a Mumbai jail and Bajrangi was murdered in Baghpat jail of western Uttar Pradesh on July 9, 2018.