Kapurthala jail clash: Gangster Shera, 4 aides acquitted

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:33 IST

The additional district and session’s court, Kapurthala on Thursday acquitted Hardeep Singh Shera and his four accomplices Varinder Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Aklesh who were booked for attempt to murder during the clash in Kapurthala Jail in 2018.

Shera is in Delhi’s Tihar jail for target killings that took place in Punjab between 2016 and 17.

In July 2018, Ramandeep Singh alias Romi, along with four people including Shera, had allegedly attacked another gangster Gurjeet Singh and his two aides in the high security barracks. According to the FIR, Romi and his four aides entered Cell–2 after breaking the main lock. A barrack has 10 cells located 50–100 ft from each other. In the murderous attack that lasted 10 minutes, Baba suffered a fracture in his right leg, while his two accomplices Pavitar Singh and Randeep Singh sustained injuries on the head and arms.

The Kotwali police had booked the five inmates who launched the attack under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prisoners Act.