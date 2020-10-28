e-paper
Home / Cities / Karnal commission agents protest against delay in payment for paddy

Karnal commission agents protest against delay in payment for paddy

The protesters accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of making the payments within 72 hours. They alleged that payment of around ₹200 crore was due and several commission agents have not got any money yet.

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Agitated over the delay in payment for procured paddy, a large number of commission agents staged a protest at Taraori grain market in Haryana’s Karnal district on Wednesday.

The protesters accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of making the payments within 72 hours. They alleged that payment of around ₹200 crore was due and several commission agents have not got any money yet. Some commission agents alleged that due to technical glitches, payments of some of them were deposited into the accounts of farmers and ahrtias.

“We have taken up this issue with the concerned officials but to no avail. Despite repeated assurances from them our payment has not been disbursed yet,” a commission agent said.

Karnal district food and supplies controller Nishant Rathi said payment of ₹28 crore will be deposited into the accounts within 24 hours and ₹3 crore which had been deposited into the wrong accounts will be deposited into those of the 15 commission agents soon.

₹3,300 crore payment released: Dushyant

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the state government has disbursed payment of ₹3,300 crore into the accounts of ahrtias and farmers for the paddy procured during this harvesting season.

During his interaction with mediapersons at Pehowa of Kurukshetra, he said the government is committed to procure all produce of farmers on the MSP. “There were some technical issues which delayed the payment. But the problems have been solved and the payment of ₹3,300 crore has been disbursed,” he added.

