Karnal ITI student death: Staff, students clash with cops, 33 hurt

The students, staff and principal of Karnal’s government industrial training institute (ITI) had to face police fury after a group of students got into a clash with cops on Friday morning.

The incident took place when some students were going to block National Highway-44 in protest against the death of a fellow student, who was crushed under a roadways bus, a day earlier.

As per reports, the police used batons, tear gas, stones and even fired in the air to quell the protesting students who allegedly pelted stones at the cops. According to the police, 26 cops, including two DSPs and a woman sub-inspector, and seven students of the institute sustained minor injuries in the clash that lasted for nearly an hour-and-a-half.

The institute’s principal, Baldev Singh, said that later, police officials barged into ITI campus and started targeting the staff and students.

“The cops roughed up our students and staff on campus without any provocation. They even took away my mobile phone,” the principal said, adding that only five to six students had gone to protest and they were controlled by the teachers themselves but despite that the police entered the campus and attacked them.

STAFF WAS NOT ATTACKED: SP

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria, however, refuted allegations

that the cops thrashed the ITI staff as well.

“An inquiry has been ordered under DSP Karnal and action will be taken against cops if they are found guilty of beating up innocents,” said Bhoria. He further said there were reports that some staff members instigated the students for the clash following which the students started pelting stones on the police. Police had to use mild force to stop the students from blocking the NH 44, the SP added.

“As per our report, 26 cops, including two DSPs,three SHOs and a woman sub-inspector, sustained injuries in the clash. Seven ITI students also got injured and they were given first-aid,” he added.

103 STUDENTS DETAINED

SP Bhoria said that 103 students have been detained and an FIR has been registered under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Karnal deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh met the principal and staff of the ITI and said that magisterial inquiry will be conducted and action taken against the cops found guilty.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:31 IST