Kartarpur Corridor: ICP to be ready by Oct 31, says Harsimrat

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:19 IST

DERA BABA NANAK Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the Rs 500-crore integrated check post (ICP) for the Kartarpur corridor will be ready by October 31.

Accompanied by her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat was in town to review the construction work of the corridor along the Zero Line here.

She also urged the Union government to name it as Sat Kartar ICP and the Sultanpur Lodhi-ICP road as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Marg.

Criticising Pakistan for being adamant on charging a service fee of 20 US dollars from the pilgrims visiting Kartarpur gurdwara through corridor, she said the ministry of external affairs is taking up the issue with the Pakistan government.

Then Badal couple was given a presentation on the ongoing work on the ICP, including the passenger terminal building, by Land Port Authority member (planning and development) Akhil Saxena.

The ICP is being set up over 50 acres and will have a 300-ft high flag at its entrance. It will have three lotus petal shaped blocks, which will include the security area, food court and waiting area.

The passenger terminal will have 54 immigration counters and the complex will also include a tower restaurant which will also serve as a viewpoint.

Notably, the rank and file of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was called at the construction site in view of the Badal couple’s visit. Most of the Akali leaders from Majha region, including Bikram Singh Majithia, were present.

SUKHBIR URGES CM TO SHARE SGPC STAGE

Meanwhile, Sukhbir asked the Congress government in Punjab not to politicise the issue of holding joint celebrations of Guru Nanak’s 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary).

He said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should share the stage to be set by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Replying to a media query regarding objections raised by Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbir said, “There is no need of playing politics on this event. Governments and religious institutions have different jurisdictions. The SGPC has been conducting all religious functions.”

He said, “All centenary functions have been organised by the SGPC since its inception, even when there were Congress governments at the Centre and in the state.”

He added, “Are you trying to create history now? Do you want to project yourself as more panthic? Have you ever organised any religious function? The SGPC is not an institution of Akali Dal. It is a democratically elected body.”

He said, “If the SGPC has made it clear that due respect will be given to the chief minister at the function at Sultanpur Lodhi, he should attend it.”

SUKHBIR’S REMARK AGAINST TAKHT DIRECTIVES: CHANNI

Tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday ridiculed Sukhbir Singh Badal for asking the government to keep away from the functions of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

He reminded that coordination committee of the government and representatives of the SGPC was formed on the directives of Akal Takht to jointly organise the functions. “It clearly shows that he considers himself superior to the jathedar of Takht Sahib.”

Channi urged Akal Takht jathedar to take action against Sukhbir Badal for his statements that challenge the directives of Takht Sahib.

