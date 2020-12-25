e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Awantipora

Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Awantipora

Police said that they recovered explosive material from his house

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
         

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate from south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

Police said that they recovered explosive material from his house

A police spokesman said that based on inputs, the Awantipora Police, along with personnel of 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, searched the residence of one Amir Ashraf Khan in Syedabad Tral village. “During the search,one Chinese hand grenade concealed in a plastic jar was recovered from the premises,” the spokesman said.

Police said they arrested Khan and shifted him to the police station in Tral, where he remains in custody.

“A case has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesman said.

tags
top news
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In