Kaushal conned by close aide, say cops

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:07 IST

Gurugram The police on Wednesday said that Kaushal revealed that he was conned by his close aide, Sube Singh, who used to run his operation from Gurugram.

According to the police, Kaushal had sold a one-acre plot in Naharpur Rupa village, five kilometres from the city, near Rajiv Chowk for ₹2.5 crore in 2018. The money was handed over to Singh and he had promised to send ₹4 lakh every month to Kaushal in Dubai.

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Palwal, and a member of the special investigation team (SIT) formed to arrest Kaushal, said that Singh had transferred funds to Kaushal for a few months but after February, stopped sending him money and changed his phone numbers. “He went incommunicado and started his own operation. Despite regular attempts by Kaushal, he refused to speak with him,” he said.

Police said Singh had also stopped paying school fees of Kaushal’s five children, who study in Gururgam and Faridabad. Kaushal’s extortion earnings were also controlled by Singh, in the form of realty investments. Following these developments, Kaushal had asked his gang members to eliminate him.

Bijarniya said Singh is currently on the run. “Kaushal and Singh were trying to share details with the police, which led to the arrest of several members. Kaushal’s gang members were finding it difficult to operate as Singh was hindering their operations and was extorting money from their operation areas. Also, he had started targeting the same set of businessmen who were paying protection money to Kaushal,” he said.

The police said he has been on the run since 2016 and there is a reward of ₹4 lakh for information leading to his arrest. “Singh has around 20 members in his gang, who were earlier part of Kaushal’s gang. He has spread his operations in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rewari and Rohtak, and has likely joined hands with Kaushal’s rival, Binder Gujjar, who is currently undergrounded,” said Bijarniya.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 22:07 IST