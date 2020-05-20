KDMC records 3 Covid deaths

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:34 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli reported three deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 15.

A total of 26 new cases were reported, taking the total tally to 594.

An 87-year-old man from Kalyan (West) is the oldest to die of the infection in Kalyan-Dombivli. The health department said he got infected from his son, who is an autorickshaw driver.

“The elderly man is the oldest one to die due to the infection. He was bed-ridden. He is a comorbid patient. He was bought to the Holy Cross Hospital around four days ago. He tested positive,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

A 39-year-old woman from Kalyan (West), who went to Rukminibai Hospital complaining of blood pressure on May 17, was sent to Kalwa hospital and she died on Monday. “The woman was suffering from hypertension. Her Covid test report came on Wednesday,” said Patil.

A 70-year-old man from Dombivli, suffering from hypertension and breathlessness, went to a private hospital and was asked to go to Shastrinagar civic hospital. But, he went home. “He underwent a Covid test on Monday and he died on Tuesday. His report came on Wednesday and showed him to be Covid positive. His wife and son have also tested positive,” said Patil.