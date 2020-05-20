e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC records 3 Covid deaths

KDMC records 3 Covid deaths

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 23:34 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan-Dombivli reported three deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 15.

A total of 26 new cases were reported, taking the total tally to 594.

An 87-year-old man from Kalyan (West) is the oldest to die of the infection in Kalyan-Dombivli. The health department said he got infected from his son, who is an autorickshaw driver.

“The elderly man is the oldest one to die due to the infection. He was bed-ridden. He is a comorbid patient. He was bought to the Holy Cross Hospital around four days ago. He tested positive,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

A 39-year-old woman from Kalyan (West), who went to Rukminibai Hospital complaining of blood pressure on May 17, was sent to Kalwa hospital and she died on Monday. “The woman was suffering from hypertension. Her Covid test report came on Wednesday,” said Patil.

A 70-year-old man from Dombivli, suffering from hypertension and breathlessness, went to a private hospital and was asked to go to Shastrinagar civic hospital. But, he went home. “He underwent a Covid test on Monday and he died on Tuesday. His report came on Wednesday and showed him to be Covid positive. His wife and son have also tested positive,” said Patil.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In