KDMC records highest single-day spike with 18 new cases

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:49 IST

Eighteen new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday, taking the twin city’s tally to 213. This is the highest single-day spike till now.

On Sunday, there Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded 14 cases.

Among the new cases four are relatives of Congress Kalyan city president Sachin Pote.

“My brother and his wife tested positive and are admitted to Holy Cross hospital in Kalyan. My sister-in-law has not stepped out of the house for the past four months. Even my brother was always at home.

“My sister-in-law’s pregnant sister is staying with them. Her husband had visited her once. He got infected from a doctor who lives in his building,” said Pote.

The entire building has been sealed and residents have been quarantined.

“My brother’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were also staying with him but they have tested negative,” said Pote.

Out of the 18 cases reported on Monday, three are police personnel working in Mumbai, one policeman working in Vashi, one health department staff working in Mumbai, one sanitation worker and one employee from a pharma company in Bhiwandi.

“We have discharged 68 patients. Monday recorded the highest number of cases in one day. A majority of them are those who travel to Mumbai for work,” said an officer of KDMC health department.