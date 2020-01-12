e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cities / KDMC should first clean its own back yard: Locals

KDMC should first clean its own back yard: Locals

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:02 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

With Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation taking steps to clean areas ahead of the Swachh Survekshan, officials are on toes to ensure a better performance.

KDMC chief Govind Bodke has cancelled all weekend off days of officials and workers, who have been asked to take up all cleanliness work in the city.

In the quarterly result of Swachh survey, KDMC ranked 17.

It had ranked 77 in 2019 survey.

Residents said that although the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is claiming to clean areas and roads, its own backyard looks like a dump yard.

“The back gate of KDMC headquarters looks like a dumping ground. It should first clean up the mess there in its own back yard. What is the point in cleaning the city only to show survey team,” said Anil Pawar, 38, who saw the heap of waste while crossing the back gate to reach Subhash ground.

Many said sanitation workers were seen sweeping the road at the entrance of the KDMC headquarters near Shivaji chowk in Kalyan (West).

Throughout the week, the civic body organised street plays at different locations in Kalyan and Dombivli to spread awareness on cleanliness. The civic body also painted the wall along the civic body headquarters.

A KDMC official, requesting anonymity of name, said, “Waste was dumped at the back gate temporarily. It will be shifted to the waste treatment plant at Umbarde.”

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities