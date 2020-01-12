KDMC should first clean its own back yard: Locals

With Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation taking steps to clean areas ahead of the Swachh Survekshan, officials are on toes to ensure a better performance.

KDMC chief Govind Bodke has cancelled all weekend off days of officials and workers, who have been asked to take up all cleanliness work in the city.

In the quarterly result of Swachh survey, KDMC ranked 17.

It had ranked 77 in 2019 survey.

Residents said that although the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is claiming to clean areas and roads, its own backyard looks like a dump yard.

“The back gate of KDMC headquarters looks like a dumping ground. It should first clean up the mess there in its own back yard. What is the point in cleaning the city only to show survey team,” said Anil Pawar, 38, who saw the heap of waste while crossing the back gate to reach Subhash ground.

Many said sanitation workers were seen sweeping the road at the entrance of the KDMC headquarters near Shivaji chowk in Kalyan (West).

Throughout the week, the civic body organised street plays at different locations in Kalyan and Dombivli to spread awareness on cleanliness. The civic body also painted the wall along the civic body headquarters.

A KDMC official, requesting anonymity of name, said, “Waste was dumped at the back gate temporarily. It will be shifted to the waste treatment plant at Umbarde.”