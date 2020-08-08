e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kejriwal asks NDMC to fix stench from compost pit in Gol Market area

Kejriwal asks NDMC to fix stench from compost pit in Gol Market area

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday while on a visit to his assembly constituency asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to look into the foul stench from a compost pit in central Delhi’s Gol Market, pointed out by residents, by August 20.

Kejriwal, who was visiting market area under the New Delhi constituency, directed NDMC officials to solve the problem by then or shut it down, a Delhi government statement said.

“The chief minister has given a deadline of 10 days to the NDMC officials to ensure cleanliness in the area and said that if the problem is not addressed by August 20, the plant will be shut down,” read a statement from the government.

When contacted, a senior NDMC official said that the plant will be inspected and the issue will be resolved within the stipulated period.

“The matter has been brought to our notice and we will get a team of engineers to work on it so that the stench from the plant is controlled,” the official said.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In