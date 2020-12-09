e-paper
Kejriwal launches anti-smog gun

Kejriwal launches anti-smog gun

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a truck-mounted anti-smog gun, which has a water tank of a capacity of 5,000 litres. It will be used to wash roads, footpaths, and trees to curb dust pollution.

“This anti-smog gun said this is mounted on a BS-VI fuel certified engine truck, which is a significant step in reducing air pollution owing to lesser vehicular emission,” the government statement said.

“The 5,000 litres of the water tank can wash the road, footpath, and trees in the median and sidewalks as this anti-smog gun has the facility to atomize the water and carry particulate matter suspended in the air,” the government statement read.

It added, “Around 23 anti-smog guns have been installed by the PWD (Public Works Department) at key intersections and construction sites across Delhi, to combat dust pollution in the city.”

