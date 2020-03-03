Kejriwal meets PM, discusses riots, coronavirus

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the first meeting between the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 8 Assembly elections.

They discussed the north-east Delhi riots and preparedness to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the city.

The chief minister’s office said Kejriwal had sought time from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for a courtesy meeting with Modi after he was elected the Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive time.

Kejriwal, who met Modi at Parliament House complex, demanded stern action against those instigating the riots. “We talked about the riots that took place on Monday and Tuesday last week. I appreciated the prompt response of Delhi police in thwarting riot-related rumors that were spread on Sunday across the city. Had Delhi Police shown the same promptness during the riots last week, it would have saved many lives,” Kejriwal told reporters after his meeting with Modi.

Last week, Delhi saw its worst riots in over three decades in which 47 people were killed and more than 350 injured. Areas such as Shiv Vihar, Jafrabad, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar and Yamuna Vihar were the worst hit.

“I appealed to the PM and he also agreed that such an incident should not recur in the future. Whoever is responsible for the riots, irrespective of party, religion, or stature, should not be spared. Strict action should be taken against them so that a message that such actions would not be tolerated goes out to the public,” said Kejriwal.

The two leaders discussed the city’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus, which has spread to nearly 60 countries and killed more than 85,000 people. The city reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday after a person who had visited Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

“The rising problem of coronavirus was discussed in the meeting with the Prime Minister. There is outbreak of the disease in India as well, with one case being reported in Delhi and one in Telangana. The central government and the Delhi government will work together to prevent the outbreak of the deadly disease. We have to work together so that it can be prevented,” the chief minister said.

During the meeting, Kejriwal sought cooperation from the Central government to work for the development of Delhi in the next five years. There was no comment from the PMO or the Central government on the meeting.