Arvind Kejriwal reviews Covid death analysis, wants more data

delhi

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:29 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the analysis of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths in the city even as the number of fatalities has come down to nearly 40 a day.

“The meeting was inconclusive on Friday. The chief minister and deputy chief minister Mansh Sisodia found the report prepared by the health department inadequate. They asked the principal secretary (health) to work on the analysis further with more data and update the report,” said an official in the chief minister’s office.

The official said the government has identified a private company to outsource the task of tele-counselling of Covid-19 patients under home isolation. “The tender process is over and the firm has been identified. The name of the firm will be provided as soon as the final formalities are over,” the official added.

The report was to give a detailed analysis of age, gender, health conditions and presence of comorbidities in those who died of Covid-19, to help the government to further devise ways to bring down mortality.

Around 60 deaths were being recorded every day across the city last week. So far, 3,300 people have died of the infection in the city. This puts the case fatality rate at 3%, slightly higher than the national average of 2.72%.

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,089 new cases, taking the total count to 109,140.

Last month, the Centre had alleged that people were dying of Covid-19 in Delhi in two days as home isolation guidelines were not being followed properly. To reduce the mortality, the Delhi government started providing pulse-oximeters to ensure people could check their oxygen saturation and reach hospitals as soon as it dipped.