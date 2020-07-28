e-paper
Kejriwal reviews road redesign project, deadline for pilot run extended

Kejriwal reviews road redesign project, deadline for pilot run extended

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reviewed an ongoing project under which all 100-feet wide roads in the city will be redesigned.

The deadline for the pilot-run of the project which includes tree plantation, pavements, bicycle tracks, pedestrian lanes, and creating parking space for vehicles along the roads has now been pushed to from December 2020 to August 2021 in view of the delays due to the Covid pandemic.

Delhi, according to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), has around 500km of road stretches that are more than 100 feet wide. All of these stretches are part of the renovation and redesign project, for which architects have taken inspiration from cities in Europe.

“The chief minister today asked for a detailed plan on redesigning of 500 km of roads from PWD within three weeks. The roads will be redesigned on Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model, under which the construction company will have the responsibility to maintain the road for 15 years. Deadline of the pilot project for seven roads has been extended to August 2021 due to Covid. Earlier, December 2020 was the deadline,” said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Seven road stretches selected for the pilot run of the project include the stretches between AIIMS to Ashram Chowk and Mayapuri to Moti Bagh intersection on the inner Ring Road, part of Vikas Marg, the stretch between Wazirabad depot to Rithala metro station, Ambedkar Nagar to Defence Colony flyover on the BRT stretch and from Britannia Chowk to West Enclave on the Outer Ring Road.

