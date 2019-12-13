Kejriwal urges Maliwal to end hunger strike

cities

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to put an end to her hunger strike.

Maliwal had started an indefinite hunger strike on December 3 in the aftermath of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to bring legislation to ensure that individuals accused of rape are convicted and hanged to death within six months of committing the criminal offence.

“I appeal to Swati Maliwal to end her hunger strike. We are concerned about her health. She is a prominent activist and her health is precious to the society. Her hunger strike so far has achieved good impact,” Kejriwal said on the sidelines of a press conference in Delhi secretariat on Friday.