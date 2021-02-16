IND USA
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. ((File photo))
Kerala CM asks job aspirants not to fall into opposition's trap, end agitation

  • The chief minister requested them to withdraw the two-week-long stir outside the secretariat.
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST

As the two-week-long agitation of the job aspirants outside the state secretariat intensified, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday broke his silence and asked agitating youth not to fall into the trap of the opposition parties. He urged them to withdraw their agitation.

Listing out long statistics, the CM said the government has done everything possible and inducted maximum candidates in service and asked the youth not to become a pawn in the hands of opposition parties.

The chief minister said that during the tenure of the present government, 44,000 fresh posts were created and 1.59 lakh appointment orders were given.

“The opposition is playing with fire by provoking youngsters. They are spreading canards and concocted stories to mislead job aspirants. Youngsters should realise this election stunt and withdraw stir,” he said, adding that it was impossible to give job opportunities to all who figured in the rank list of public service commission. He also denied reports that there were enough back door entries in government service to block opportunities for genuine candidates.

“They are spreading studded lies. The government did not do anything to compromise chances of real aspirants,” he said.

The CM’s press conference came in the wake of the secretariat witnessing moving scenes. On Monday, some of the aspirants crawled on their knees and collapsed. When former CM Oommen Chandy came to meet them at the protest venue, some of them fell on his feet pleading his intervention. Last week, two candidates had threatened self-immolation. The CM took a dig at Chandy saying he should have fallen on the feet of youngsters for scuttling many appointments during his tenure.

Agitating youth, however, rejected the CM’s demand and said they will continue their stir till they get justice. “We have no politics. We are not kids to fall into the hands of some parties. We don’t want the CM to reel out old statistics, he has to address our woes,” said one of the leaders Laya Rajesh. She said due to Covid-19, many appointments were frozen and they want to extend the tenure of their rank list.

Amid protest on Monday, the government had decided to give permanent posting to 221 people who were working on a temporary basis. While the government insisted that these temporary workers were inducted on a humanitarian basis, rank holders alleged that party affiliation was the main criteria and their appointments were illegal.

