Kerala man returned from abroad beats wife to death over suspected infidelity

A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. Police said he doubted his wife's activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. (Representational Image)

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

"He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8," a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

